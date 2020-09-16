MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting 512 additional cases and seven more deaths Wednesday.
More than 1.25 million people have been tested in the state since March, with 85,813 positive cases confirmed. Of those cases, 79,783 patients no longer need to self-isolate.
MORE: MDH Situation Update For COVID-19
Meanwhile, 1,933 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed so far — 1,402 of those deaths being in long-term care (LTC) facilities. Three of the seven additional deaths involved a patient in LTC.
In hospitals, there are 244 patients needing treatment for COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 136 need intensive care units.
RELATED: ‘COVID Long-Haulers’ Suffer Lingering Effects Of Virus Weeks To Months Later
Approximately 9,910 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate sits at 5% as of Sept. 6, due to data lag.
