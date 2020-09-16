MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — High schools around Minnesota will be surveyed Wednesday to decide whether or not to bring volleyball and football back this fall.
The Minnesota State High School League previously decided to push both sports to the spring due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, however, the league says it’s ready to adapt should the schools decide to play football and volleyball this season.
While the two sports were considered high-risk for spreading the coronavirus, some coaches and families have recently expressed a desire to play in the fall. In a workshop on Tuesday, school and health officials spoke with the league about what restarting the season might look like.
A few things to consider are:
– preventative measures to keep the spread of COVID-19 as low as possible
– scheduling difficulties for students, coaches and facilities
– and adapting to other possible scenarios mid-season, such as what happens when there’s an outbreak.
“So I’ve been in contact with the executive directors of our surrounding states and asked about their experiences, how things are going,” said Erich Martens, the executive director of the MSHSL. “They do have some times when games need to be canceled or postponed due to infections.”
On Wednesday, the survey goes out to member schools. The league is slated to vote on the issue Monday.
