MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis says a plan to temporarily relocate the police department’s 3rd Precinct to a warehouse has been dropped.
According to city officials, Imagine Express and the city have been in ongoing negotiations over a lease agreement at 2633 Minnehaha Ave., but the two parties reached an impasse in the negotiations.
As a result, city officials said the two parties agreed to cease lease negotiations over the property moving forward. Rent and renovations would have cost around $1.2 million.
At a Minneapolis City Council meeting Wednesday, the city coordinator reported that there are no other properties identified as a temporary site, but there is a list of possible properties. It’s also possible that the city will spread the temporary precinct over multiple properties and leases.
The city will also possibly explore locations outside of the 3rd Precinct.
Protesters had planned to demonstrate against plans for the site Wednesday afternoon.
Rioters set fire to the department’s 3rd Precinct building on the night of May 28, three days after George Floyd died while in police custody. As of August, the precinct’s officers have been working out of the Minneapolis Convention Center downtown.
You must log in to post a comment.