MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Former Minnesota Lynx star player Maya Moore announced that she married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped free from prison after a wrongful conviction.
In an interview with Good Morning America Wednesday, Moore said the two are now a married couple.
“We got married a couple months ago and we’re excited to continue this new chapter of life together,” she said.
In early July, Irons was freed from prison after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case. He had been serving a 50-year prison sentence stemming from a non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis Area when he was 16. The judge threw out Irons’ convictions in March, citing a series of problems with the case.
RELATED: Lynx’s Maya Moore Helps Free Missouri Man From Prison
Moore and Irons became friends after meeting through prison ministry, according to the New York Times.
Moore was on hand when Irons, 40, walked out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center. She clapped as Irons approached a group of people waiting for his release. She then dropped to her knees at one point before joining a group hug around Irons.
The 31-year-old Moore, a Jefferson City, Missouri, native who starred at UConn before helping lead Minnesota to four WNBA titles, put her career on hold last season to help Irons.
