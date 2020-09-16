MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced their spring training schedule on Wednesday, with their home opener set for Sunday, Feb. 28 against the Baltimore Orioles.
Spring training will take place at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Lee County, Florida. They will play 16 games at home and 17 on the road.
The home Grapefruit League games consist of two match-ups against the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. They will also play the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, the Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Yankees.
Training will end on March 31 with a home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Two days later, the Twins will open their regular season against the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.
Ticket information will be announced at a later date.
