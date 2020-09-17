MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Blue Earth County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspicious man.
According to the sheriff’s office, the department received a report of an unknown man approaching a 12-year-old girl in Rapidan Wednesday morning.
The child reported that the man stopped his car and asked if she was going to the Dam Store. He then said, “come on.” Officials say the man drove away when the girl walked back to her house.
The vehicle was described as a small, older, dark blue car with four doors. The man, believed to be between 35 to 45 years old, was described as white and skinny. He has blonde hair, green eyes, and a beard.
The sheriff’s office has increased patrols in the area and is working to identify the man involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (507) 304-4863.
You must log in to post a comment.