MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect wanted in a Minneapolis shooting that killed a teenager and seriously wounded another victim has been arrested following a pursuit, according to police.

At 6:49 a.m. Thursday, officers attempted to stop a vehicle operated by a person wanted by its violent crimes investigative division. The suspect did not pull over and attempted to elude police, so officers began pursuing the suspect.

Police said the suspect drove into Plymouth where he was eventually stopped and taken into custody. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Details on how police stopped the suspect’s vehicle haven’t been released. Video taken at the scene shows a passenger car and a police squad being loaded into separate towing vehicles.



Minneapolis police confirmed that the suspect was wanted in connection to Monday’s fatal shooting on North Fremont and Dowling avenues. There, two victims — a 17-year-old boy and an adult male — were struck by gunfire outside a Super USA convenience store.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare. The adult male victim suffered serious injuries.

The Lacy Johnson campaign later confirmed that the two victims were members of its outreach team, but were not performing campaign duties when the shooting occurred. Both the campaign and police do not believe the shooting to be politically motivated.

A GoFundMe has been established by the teen victim’s family, but his family asked that the proceeds go to help the family of the man who survived his injuries, but is “fighting for his life.”

Minneapolis has experienced a surge in gun violence this summer. According to police, this year is on track to double 2019’s homicide total.