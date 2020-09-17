Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman died from her injuries hours after being struck by a box truck while walking on a western Wisconsin highway early Wednesday evening.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s office says the pedestrian was struck on State Highway 64 and 190th Street just before 6:30 p.m. by a Gibson’s Water Care truck.
The woman was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where she later died after undergoing surgery.
The names of the victim and driver are not being released at this point in the investigation.
The sheriff’s office is asking for witnesses to contact them at 715-726-7701.
