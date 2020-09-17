MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The American Red Cross is urgently looking for more volunteers as it continues to assist thousands of people whose lives were uprooted by massive disasters.
The nonprofit is seeking volunteers who have the time to train and go out on a two-week deployment.
“The Red Cross has thousands of volunteers working tirelessly across the country to provide food, shelter, comfort and support to people in need,” said Phil Hansen, Regional CEO for the Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region. “Our work is just beginning, as we will be providing support for weeks to come.”
Currently, the Red Cross needs disaster health services support, as well as assistance at shelters.
If you are interested in helping click here.
To donate to the Red Cross click here.
