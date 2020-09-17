Menu
Following Pursuit, Mpls. Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Shooting That Killed 17-Year-Old
A suspect wanted in a Minneapolis shooting that killed a teenager and seriously wounded another victim has been arrested following a pursuit, according to police.
St. Paul Moving Forward With Guaranteed Income Pilot For Struggling Families
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s guaranteed income pilot program to give struggling families in the city $500 a month is moving forward.
Live WCCO Video
Featured Sports
CBS Sports Becomes New Home Of International Swimming League Beginning October 16
The ISL, in its second year of competition, is coming to the CBS family of platforms beginning in mid-October.
With 3 Homers, Twins Slow Down White Sox 5-1
Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano each hit a two-run homer, and the Minnesota Twins denied the Chicago White Sox a chance to clinch their first playoff berth in 12 years with a 5-1 victory Wednesday night.
University Of Minnesota Still Plans To Cut 4 Sports Programs After Big Ten Reverses Fall Football Decision
Although the Big Ten announced that college football is coming back this fall, the University of Minnesota says that doesn’t change its proposal to cut four sports programs.
Wild Send Eric Staal To Sabres, Acquire Marcus Johansson
The Buffalo Sabres acquired veteran center Eric Staal in a trade that sent forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.
Latest Headlines
Mike's Mix: 5 Adult Ice Cream Drinks
This week in Mike's Mix, Mike Augustyniak is sharing a batch of adult ice cream shakes that Burger Dive has available this weekend.
Bellecour, 508 Bar Announce Permanent Closures
There have been a string of restaurant closures that have been announced in the past few months, some among the most acclaimed restaurants in the metro area.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
5 Vodka Sauce Recipes To Try This Week
And would you miss it if it wasn't there?
Try These Make-Ahead Freezer Meals Perfect For Weeknights
Set yourself up for easy weeknight dinners no matter what!
What Are Common Mistakes With Mail-In Ballots?
While the vast majority of Minnesotans have historically had no problems with casting their ballots through the mail, 2% of the absentee ballots in the August primary were rejected at first.
Where Do Voters Seeking To Vote Absentee This Year Start The Process?
The first thing to do is get an application. The easiest way to do that is by going to the Secretary of State’s website. There, a voter can fill out an absentee application.
Schedule A Time To Shop At Just Between Friends Woodbury
September 17, 2020 at 5:20 am
For more information on the Sept. 16-19 event, click here.
here.
