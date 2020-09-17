MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of the three victims in Sunday’s plane crash in Washington County have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office.
Larry Schlichting, 60, was from Eagan, and 24-year-old Lucas Knight was from North Mankato. The Washington County Sheriff’s office says their bodies were recovered Tuesday, but the search continues for the third occupant. It is not clear if either identified man was piloting the Cessna at the time of the crash.
The plane’s wreckage was located more than 70-feet below a water-filled quarry on Grey Cloud Island, which is north of the Mississippi River and south of Mooers Lake near St. Paul Park.
All three registered occupants were aboard when the small aircraft took off Sunday afternoon from the South St. Paul Municipal Airport, also known as Fleming Field. They were expected to arrive back at the same airport that evening.
The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating.
