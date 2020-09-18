Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man pleaded guilty Thursday producing child pornography with prepubescent victims.
Benjamin Roggenbuck, 38, of Thief River Falls, pleaded guilty to two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota announced on Friday.
Per his plea agreement, Roggenbuck also pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges out of Pennington County.
According to his plea, between Nov. 2012 and Feb. 2020, Roggenbuck used or attempted to use two prepubescent minors to produce child pornography. He also admitted to possessing and distributing such contraband.
Roggenbuck’s sentencing date has yet to be announced.
