MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota counted its highest single-day total for new COVID-19 cases on Friday, when 1,099 new infections were reported. Additionally, eight more fatalities were added to the state’s death toll.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now reached 87,807 since the start of the outbreak, with more than 80,000 people having recovered and no longer needing to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Minnesota is at 1,950. Of the most recent fatalities, six were residents in long-term care facilities, the demographic hardest hit by the pandemic.

Currently, 250 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling the novel coronavirus. Of those hospitalized, 136 are in intensive care.

In the last 24 hours, labs in the state processed nearly 30,000 COVID-19 tests. As of this week, more than 1.2 million people in Minnesota have been tested.

On Thursday, health officials announced that there will be free COVID-19 testing in communities across Minnesota over the next four weeks. The free testing comes as officials have noticed an uptick in community spread. The first cities to get free testing next week are Grand Rapids, Pine City and Waseca.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz outlined what it would take for him to not extend the peacetime state of emergency, which has been in place since March. Required would be a drop in both community spread and positivity rates.

According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota’s positivity rate is at 5% as of Sept. 9.