MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Target store on Lake Street, which was looted and destroyed following George Floyd’s death, is almost ready to serve the south Minneapolis community again.
Target has spent the last few months partnering with community members to rebuild the store and bring essential services and supplies back to the area, which saw extensive damage amid the social unrest.
RELATED: Target Aims To Increase Black Workforce By 20%
Noor Companies, a local, Somali-and-woman-owned contractor and developer, is leading the rebuilding effort at the Lake Street location. Target says the store should reopen by mid-November.
After listening to community feedback, Target says the location will have an additional entry near the light rail and more artwork and landscaping to create a more inviting atmosphere.
“Our longer-term commitment is to create a space where the Lake Street community sees itself reflected—from the artwork on the walls to the products on our shelves,” said Cephas Williams Jr., the group vice president, in a statement. “We’ll keep listening to you to make sure we get there.”
According to the Minneapolis-based retailer, this rebuild at the Lake Street location will be one of the fastest in the company’s history.
You must log in to post a comment.