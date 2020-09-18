Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fatal head-on crash is being investigated in Pope County.
According to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Thursday at 4:22 p.m. on Pope County Road 19 near 280th Avenue.
There, 56-year-old John Gill of Benson was traveling south in a 2019 GMC Sierra pick-up. A 40-year-old driver and passenger were traveling north in a 2011 Ford pick-up.
Following the crash, Gill was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupant of the other pick-up were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.
Further details on the head-on crash have not been released, but the investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.