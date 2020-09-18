Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council has approved a commemorative street name addition in honor of George Floyd.
On Friday morning, the city council voted to call the stretch on Chicago Avenue, between 37th and 39th streets, “George Perry Floyd Jr Place”.
Signage will be placed at the intersection of 38th and Chicago.
It’s a commemorative renaming and the street will still officially be called Chicago Avenue, so no addresses will need to be changed.
Floyd died during an arrest by Minneapolis police in May, sparking protests on police brutality and systematic racism in the city and throughout the country. Four former officers face charges in his death.
