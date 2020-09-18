MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 23-year-old Oakdale man was sentenced to over 30 years in prison for the 2019 shooting of Lawrence Renfro.

Nathan Mcdonald had pled guilty to murder in the second degree on Aug. 21. On Friday, he was sentenced to over 30 years and seven months in prison, and the first degree murder charge was dropped.

Co-defendent Terrell Payne pled guilty on Sept. 10 to murder in the second degree. He was sentenced to 25 years and six months in prison. His first degree murder charge was dismissed as well.

According to the criminal complaint, a friend of Lawrence Renfro arrived at the apartment on July 9 2019, only to find his apartment locked. He then walked to the bedroom window, where he found the screen damaged. He entered the apartment through the window and found Renfro, dead on the couch with his two-year-old child sitting next to him. The friend took the child and then called police. The autopsy showed Renfro suffered five gunshot wounds, including one to the head.

After he was arrested on July 30, Payne told police that he and Mcdonald had gone to Renfro’s apartment in the early morning hours of July 9. When they weren’t able to get into the apartment through the door, they went through the window. Payne said Renfro woke up, told them to “get out of here,” after which Mcdonald shot Renfro multiple times.

Both Mcdonald and Payne were sentenced in Dakota County.