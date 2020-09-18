Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a juvenile boy died in northern Minnesota from an apparent gunshot wound Friday morning.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:35 a.m., officers received a 911 call of a juvenile boy, from rural Menahga, who had reportedly suffered a gunshot wound.
Emergency personnel responded to the area, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities believe there is no threat to the public at this time.
This case remains under investigation.
