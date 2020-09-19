MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Saturday, Minnesota Department of Health reported 924 cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths, marking the second time in a week with double-digit deaths.
The new numbers bring the state’s total cumulative cases to 88,721, though 80,407 of the people who have contracted the disease no longer need to self-isolate.
Of the deaths reported Saturday, eight took place in long-term care facilities and nursing homes. The elderly population has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, representing the largest portion of COVID-19 deaths. There have now been 1,963 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota
MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Situation Update
Currently, there are 241 people recovering from the virus in Minnesota hospitals, with 134 of them in the ICU.
The state was able to process 23,157 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. On Friday, the state completed over 30,000 tests. Now, approximately 1.8 million tests have been completed in Minnesota, with 1.2 million total people tested.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota’s positivity rate is at 5% as of Sept. 9.
