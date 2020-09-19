MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Big Ten has released the football schedule for the fall 2020 season, and has announced Minnesota will face Michigan on Oct. 24.
Minnesota will play against the Wolverines at home, after which they will play at Maryland on Oct. 31.
On Nov. 7, they will play at Illinois, and on Nov. 14 will play at home against Iowa. On Nov. 21 they will be at home against Purdue and on Nov. 28, they will play against Wisconsin. On Dec. 5, they will play at home against Northwestern, and end the regular season on Dec. 12 against Nebraska.
Dec. 19 marks the beginning of Big Ten champions week.
The Big Ten initially postponed the fall football season because of COVID-19, but on Wednesday, the organization voted unanimously to reinstate the season.
You must log in to post a comment.