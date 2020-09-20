MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 1,318 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and two more deaths.
The additional cases, which marks a new single-day high, bring the state’s total positive cases to 90,017, with 81,336 no longer needing isolation.
In hospitals, 248 people currently need treatment, with nearly a dozen fewer ICU hospitalizations since Saturday. More than 7,163 have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.
The state’s death toll is now 1,965. Of those who have died, 1,423 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
Testing is now at 1,838,392 overall in the state. More than 22,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
Health officials are monitoring the state’s positivity rate. According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% since the start of the month.
If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
