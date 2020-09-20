Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a masked man stole a motor-less houseboat on the Mississippi River near downtown Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson John Elder says officers were called to Nicollet Island just before 10:30 a.m., where the boat had been moored on the island’s west side. They soon found the boat up river near Boom Island.
They started a dialogue with the thief, who refused to paddle to shore with the long board he had in his possession.
Officers eventually waded in the water and grabbed the boat. The thief refused to come off, but was eventually arrested just before noon.
The thief, who is described as a man in his 40s, will likely face felony charges. Police are still investigating.
