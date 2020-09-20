Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department battled a blaze that broke out in a 20-floor apartment building in Loring Park late Sunday afternoon.
Officials say it started on the 13th floor of the building, located on the 200 block of Oak Grove Street. Residents above that level were told to shelter in place while firefighters went floor to floor to check on residents for possible-smoke related health issues.
The fire was extinguished more than an hour later, and officials say there were no reported injuries.
