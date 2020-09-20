MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mayors of Minnesota’s two largest cities will honor the legacy of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Monday.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will jointly proclaim Sept. 21 as “Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day in the Twin Cities.”
Ginsburg, who served 27 years on the Supreme Court, passed away Friday in Washington D.C. at the age of 87 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was the first Jewish Supreme Court justice, and only the second woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. Her legacy includes victories won for women’s reproductive rights, same-sex marriage and immigration.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered for all U.S. and Minnesota state flags to fly at half-staff at state and federal buildings until her funeral, which will take place on a undetermined date. He is also asking for flags at private homes, businesses and other organizations to follow suit in her honor.
