MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Maplewood are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night.
According to Maplewood Police, emergency crews responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive North. There, officers and medics found the victim in the roadway and began rendering medical aid.
Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The striking vehicle was not located. Officials say the car likely has heavy front end damage.
According to police, a witness reported a second vehicle being driven by a man that may have seen the incident, pulled over briefly, then left the scene. The witness vehicle was described as a black sedan.
Maplewood police are asking for the public’s help in locating both the striking vehicle, as well as the witness. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Joe Steiner at (651) -249-2608 or Joe.Steiner@maplewoodmn.gov.
