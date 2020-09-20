MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After opening the season in an empty stadium, the Minnesota Vikings played with some people in the stands Sunday in Indianapolis.

Vikings season ticket holders, like Nick Novak of Roseville, had the option to hold onto them in hopes of being allowed at games later in the year, or could give them up until the 2021 season.

“My family and I decided to wait and see how things go this year,” Novak said.

Shannon Russell from Apple Valley also has season tickets. She opted out even though the team’s only officially ruled out fans for the first two home games.

“I have a job where I have to be there in person every day with a lot of contact with people, so I decided that even if we were allowed to go in, it wouldn’t be smart for me to go expose more people if I have exposure,” Russell said.

Novak would like to see the NFL adopt a uniform stadium policy, the lack of which was on full display to Vikings fans Sunday.

The Colts allowed 2,500 people inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to watch their team beat the Vikings. Minneapolis resident and fan Clare Bartel says she thinks that was a reasonable number of fans.

“If they’re going to be all even in the lower decks of that stadium, limiting that number even further, and so this could be maybe a good way to see what that line might look like,” Bartel said.

Minnesota guidelines currently allow for a maximum capacity of 250 at indoor events. The Vikings said Sunday, “We will continue to work with state and city officials in order to bring fans back as soon as we safely can and will provide an update in the weeks leading up to the Oct. 18 game,” which is the third home game.

“I think it’s the smart idea, even though most of us don’t like it,” Russell said.

Novak says he and his family would most likely attend games if safety regulations were enforced, such as seating every other row.

The Vikings’ second home game at U.S. Bank Stadium is Sunday at noon against the Tennessee Titans.