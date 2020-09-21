MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines will restart non-stop service between the Twin Cities and Amsterdam — the first long-haul flight out of Minnesota since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Delta representative says flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol will resume on Oct. 25, and will run four times a week.
MSP Airport officials say the only international service at the moment is to Calgary and Winnipeg in Canada, and Cancun, Mexico.
Amsterdam will be the airport’s first transoceanic route to resume since Delta suspended most international flights in March.
