MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the third victim in last Sunday’s plane crash in Washington County.
Thirty-year-old Grace Addae, from Eden Prairie, was among the three registered occupants of a Cessna aircraft who perished when it crashed into the quarry on Grey Cloud Island near St. Paul Park.
Addae’s remains were recovered Thursday night. The remains of the two other victims — 60-year-old Larry Schlichting from Eagan, and 24-year-old Lucas Knight from North Mankato — were recovered from inside the plane Tuesday afternoon.
The trio departed from the South St. Paul Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon, and were scheduled to return that evening.
Crews found the aircraft wreckage more than 70-feet below water on the island quarry, which is north of the Mississippi River and south of Mooers Lake.
The Federal Aviation Administration’s investigation is ongoing.
