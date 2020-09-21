Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says “armed individuals” recently confronted health department workers who were conducting a survey in a residential neighborhood.
MDH started visiting homes on Sept. 14 as part of their Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) study, where they ask families questions about COVID-19 and offer to do testing.
Officials won’t say where the confrontation happened, but say most of their interactions have been positive.
MDH says the point of the survey is to gauge the spread of the virus across the state. If families do not want to participate, they can simply say no.
