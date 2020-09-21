CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Barron County are investigating after a man was found dead in Chetek, Wisconsin Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a 911 call at 12:55 p.m. from a woman stating she found her son not breathing at a home on the 1100 block of 27th Street. She also said there was blood inside the home.

Upon arrival, authorities located 23-year-old Garrett Macone outside the residence, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives conducted several interviews and around 11 p.m., they arrested a 25-year-old Rice Lake man.

The suspect is currently being held in the Barron County Jail on first-degree intentional homicide awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office later this week.

The case remains under investigation.

WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.

