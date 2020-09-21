Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans will learn Monday whether there’ll be football and volleyball seasons this fall for high school students.
The board of directors for the Minnesota State High School League is slated to meet virtually at 9 a.m. to discuss whether or not to bring the two sports back this season.
Last month, the league said it was pushing football and volleyball to the spring season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the sports are reinstated for the fall, teams will play a shorter season starting next month.
