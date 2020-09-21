Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s state forests offer scenic drives and 4.2 million acres showcasing one of the biggest nature shows each year – the fall color display.
Here is a list of five forest drives taking place this fall:
Mid-late September
- Smoky Hills State Forest in the northwest.
- Bear Island State Forest in the northeast.
Early October
- Rum River State Forest in central Minnesota.
- St. Croix State Forest and Nemadji State Forest loop in central Minnesota.
Mid-October
- Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest in the south.
