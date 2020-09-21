CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s state forests offer scenic drives and 4.2 million acres showcasing one of the biggest nature shows each year – the fall color display.

Here is a list of five forest drives taking place this fall:

Mid-late September

  • Smoky Hills State Forest in the northwest.
  • Bear Island State Forest in the northeast.

Early October

  • Rum River State Forest in central Minnesota.
  • St. Croix State Forest and Nemadji State Forest loop in central Minnesota.

Mid-October

  • Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest in the south.

To learn more click here.

Comments