MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced Monday that linebacker Anthony Barr has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday’s game.
"Anthony was our first draft pick that we had when we came here and integral part of our defense … it's tearing him up inside that he won't be able to play." – Coach Zimmer on @AnthonyBarr's season-ending injury
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 21, 2020
Barr suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Colts in Indianapolis, where the Viking fell short with an 11-28 loss.
Zimmer says he’s expecting the injuring to keep Barr out for the rest of the 2020 season.
