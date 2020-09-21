CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced Monday that linebacker Anthony Barr has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday’s game.

Barr suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Colts in Indianapolis, where the Viking fell short with an 11-28 loss.

Zimmer says he’s expecting the injuring to keep Barr out for the rest of the 2020 season.

