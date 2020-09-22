Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in critical condition following a motor vehicle crash in Lino Lakes Tuesday evening.
Police responded at about 5:13 p.m. to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and 4th Avenue.
Initial evidence shows that a 37-year-old man from Ham Lake was driving a motorcycle with a 36-year-old woman from Isanti as a passenger. While traveling east on Main Street, the motorcycle lost control, slid, and struck another vehicle.
Both people were ejected from the motorcycle and are in critical condition.
Authorities say the woman was airlifted, and the man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare.
The crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.