By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials say an armed robbery happened early Tuesday morning on the Twin Cities campus.

A safety bulletin says the robbery occurred around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 17th and University avenues.

The suspect brandished a gun and robbed the victim. The bulletin did not say if the victim was hurt.

The suspect was described as someone wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with yellow writing across the chest, blue pants, flip flops and a medical-style mask. No description of sex or age was given.

So far this month, there have been at least seven armed robberies on or near the Twin Cities campus.

