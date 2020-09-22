Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota History Center is slated to reopen next month.
Officials announced Tuesday that the St. Paul museum will open its door to visitors on Oct. 1. The Minnesota History Center closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets will become available starting Thursday. They’ll cost $8-$12 and give visitors a specific time slot to enter the museum.
Officials say exhibits on First Avenue and Prince have been extended to run through January.
The Gale Family Library will not be open. Officials say the library is being reconfigured and will reopen later this year.
