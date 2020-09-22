MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men have been charged with various felonies after invading a home in Bloomington Sunday evening.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Robert Gabrio, 45, of Aitkin has been charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and threats of violence. Danny Denzer, 56, of Mounds View has also been charged with one count of first-degree burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman was talking on the phone with her sister inside her home on the 2800 block of 101st Street West when she saw a car she didn’t recognize back into her driveway just before 7:30 p.m. Two men then forced their way into her home. The victim’s sister notified police immediately of the break-in and assault.

Upon arrival, officers located Denzer who was walking around on the main floor and arrested him immediately, the complaint states.

Police heard a woman screaming from the basement, and a man’s voice saying “give me the money.” Officers went to a back bedroom in the basement and saw Gabrio holding a knife very close to the woman. Gabrio rushed towards the officers, holding the knife in a stabbing position before turning back towards the victim. Police were able to subdue Gabrio and arrest him.

The woman told police that when Gabrio entered the home he grabbed her by the throat, threw her over a couch, then put her in a headlock and dragged her into the basement. He also put a knife to her throat and told her to open the safe in the bedroom or he would cut her throat and kill her husband, the complaint states.

If convicted, Gabrio could face a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison, and Denzer could face 20 years. The two are expected to make their first court appearance Wednesday.