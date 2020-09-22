Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Lynx playoff game postponed over the weekend is being played Tuesday night.
Lynx and Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson told WCCO This Morning that the first semifinal game against Seattle will be played Tuesday night at 8 p.m., broadcast on ESPN2.
The series was originally slated to start Sunday afternoon, but it was canceled after several COVID-19 tests for Storm players came back inconclusive.
Like the NBA, the WNBA is playing their season inside a “bubble environment” in Bradenton, Florida. According to Casson, the bubble has been successful in keeping players and officials healthy.
“All things are a go for tonight,” he said. “We’re looking forward to seeing the Lynx match up against the Storm.”
