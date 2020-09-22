Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a man killed in a weekend hit-and-run in the east metro is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The Maplewood Police Department says Choulykor Vue, 26, died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive North.
A press conference with police and Vue’s family is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. An update on the investigation is expected.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Sgt. Joe Steiner at 651-249-2608 or email Joe.Steiner@maplewoodmn.gov.
