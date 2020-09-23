MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported 690 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and six additional deaths, bringing the state’s death toll up to 1,985.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is at 92,100. Of them, about 83,500 no longer require isolation.

A total of 303 people are currently in Minnesota hospitals, a number which has increased by seven compared to the day before. Of those, 148 are in the ICU, marking the highest total in of people in ICU in just over a month. Hospitalization figures appear to be on the rise, based on the last week’s worth of figures.

Among those included in the state’s death toll, 1,433 of them involved cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities, which have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19

Health officials say approximately 1.32 million Minnesotans have been tested for the virus so far. More than 10,300 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.

Health officials are monitoring the state’s positivity rate. According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered just under 5% since the start of the month, however as of September 10, the positivity rate briefly dropped to 4%. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.

One of the other measures by which the state determines COVID-19’s progression or regression here is the number of new positive cases per 100,000 residents. By that measure, the latest available rolling averages point to a spike in figures, with the latest number standing at 13 per 100,000, whereas yesterday the rolling average was at 10. The highest number yet reported on that metric has been 14 per 100,000 in late August.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for celebrating Halloween, stating going door to door to trick-or-treat and handing the candy is high risk for spreading COVID-19. But leaving an individual bag of candy for kids to grab is only a moderate risk.