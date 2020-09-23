MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Elton John has announced the updated dates for his concert tour’s arrival in St. Paul, which were originally scheduled to happen in June.
The number one top-performing solo male artist announced Wednesday that he’s playing at the Xcel Energy Center on March 22-23, 2022, as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
The show features some of John’s most beloved songs including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour marks the singer’s last-ever tour. Concert dates were pushed back when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large-scale activities and events.
All tickets for the concerts that were purchase for the June dates this year are still valid. Tickets information is available at TicketMaster.
