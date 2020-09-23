MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some high schools in central Minnesota have to switch gears due to growing COVID-19 cases. While we don’t know how many students have tested positive, we do know that all ninth- through twelfth-graders at Brainerd High School, Brainerd Learning Center, and Lincoln Education Center in Brainerd will be begin distance learning Thursday.

The schools started off in a hybrid model. Brained High School was closed Wednesday as teachers prepared to begin distance learning online Thursday. The district said there was a rapid number of COVID-19 cases, but did not say how many students had tested positive.

“These cases that we’re talking about today originated outside the school,” Superintendent Laine Larson said.

Larson said they believe the growing cases are connected to social gatherings. She asked students and parents to do their part to help keep kids in the classroom.

“Wearing face coverings, social distancing, not being in large groups,” Larson said.

Schools take into account the 14-day COVID-19 case rate per 10,000 people within their county. For example, if that number is under 10, all students are recommended to learn in-person. If it’s above 50, all grades are distance learning.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday there is no specific number of cases that requires going to distance learning.

It’s a layered approach.

“We’re looking at both the number of cases proportion of students who are out, as well as educators who may be out and it really varies by situation,” the state’s infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said.

The state’s safe learning plan does recommend distance learning if there is a significant community outbreak or multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.

“With the high rate of transmission that we’re seeing, it won’t be too long until we really have difficult decision to make, or many schools have difficult decisions to make,” Ehresmann said.

All Brainerd High School-sponsored sports and activities will be on hiatus during the two week quarantine period. The schools are expected to go back to a hybrid model Oct. 8.