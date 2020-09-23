Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New details have emerged about the flow of police information in Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis City Council voted two months ago to transfer the police department’s public information officer out from under the supervision of the police department. The role is vital to media outlets, including WCCO, to obtain the latest information on crimes, which we then work to gather more details to bring you on TV and online.
WCCO learned Wednesday that the role — currently held by John Elder — will live on, but it will be supervised by the City of Minneapolis instead of the police. Elder has been doing the job under the police department, and will continue to do so for the city.
You must log in to post a comment.