MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New details have emerged about the flow of police information in Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis City Council voted two months ago to eliminate the police department’s public information officer. The role is vital to media outlets, including WCCO, to obtain the latest information on crimes.
WCCO learned Wednesday that the role — currently held by John Elder — will live on, but it will be supervised by the mayor’s office instead of the police.
