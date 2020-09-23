MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis wants feedback on what to do with the George Floyd memorial during the winter.
Barricades have blocked traffic from the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue since Floyd died there on Memorial Day.
A sculpture of a fist rises above the center of the intersection, and art, flowers and signs surround the area outside of Cup Foods.
The city has come up with two options to make room for emergency vehicles and access to businesses while saving space for mourning.
The first option would keep the fist sculpture in the center of the intersection, open up 38th Street, and turn that portion of Chicago Avenue into one-ways.
The second option would move the fist sculpture to the corner right outside Cup Foods, leaving room for traffic in all directions, but it would eliminate some public gathering space.
