Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway Wednesday morning after a man was fatally struck by a train in the Twin Cities.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the collision happened around 7:12 a.m. in Fridley, on the eastbound tracks near the 8200 block of Ashton Avenue North. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
An Amtrak train was involved in the crash. A spokesperson for the company says the man was trespassing on the tracks when the collision occurred. There is not crossing at the area, the spokesperson said.
The collision appears to have affected the route of at least one Northstar commuter train Wednesday, according to a tweet from Metro Transit.
The crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.