MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The albums of two iconic musicians — who are proudly claimed by Minnesotans as one of their own — have made it to the top 10 of Rolling Stone’s latest rankings of the greatest albums of all time.
On Wednesday, Rolling Stone released the 2020 version of its “500 Greatest Album of All Time” list, which was originally published in 2003 and slightly updated in 2012. In the most recent edition, there are 154 new artists who weren’t previously featured.
Bob Dylan, a Hibbing native, had a heavy presence in the 2003 edition, with two albums — “Highway 61 Revisited” (No. 4) and “Blonde on Blonde” (No. 7) — making the top 10. Now, Dylan still made the top 10, but only for “Blood on the Tracks” (No. 9). His other albums were pushed a bit further down the list.
Another Minnesota native and his band, Prince and the Revolution, are now in the top 10 for the “Purple Rain” album (No. 8). Prince’s “Sign o’ the Times” also made the top 50. Prince died at 57 years old in 2016.
Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” album made the No. 1 spot on the list, with The Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds” and Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” rounding out second and third place, respectively.
According to Rolling Stone, more than 300 artists, journalists and industry figures helped determine the all-new list. For the list, click here.
