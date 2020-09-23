Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning involving a cyclist in St Cloud.
Preliminary information released by troopers shows that the hit-and-run happened shortly before 6 a.m. on northbound Highway 23, near the 10th Street Northeast intersection.
#MSPfatal preliminary info: Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal hit & run crash involving a bicyclist this morning Hwy23 Benton County https://t.co/88NWZudcgI more info will be posted when available. The crash remains under investigation
— Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) September 23, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.