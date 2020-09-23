MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People are protesting in Louisville, Kentucky Wednesday afternoon after a grand jury announced its decision in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor. In Minnesota, activists say they are prepared for the long fight against injustice.

The grand jury charged one of the former officers, Brett Hankison, with three counts of wanton endangerment.

The charges against Hankison were for shooting into neighboring apartments, not directly related to Taylor’s death. Louisville Police shot the 26-year-old EMT in March while executing a no knock warrant at her apartment, during a narcotics investigation. Taylor’s boyfriend fired one shot at police saying he believed they were intruders. Three officers returned fire, killing Taylor. No drugs were ever found in her home.

“The decision before my office as the special prosecutor in this case is not to decide if the loss of Miss Taylor’s life is a tragedy; the answer to that question unequivocally is yes,” Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

A rally at the Minnesota State Capitol will be held at 6 p.m. to protest for Justice for Taylor’s family and a conviction for the officer charged in her death.

Many in Minnesota, where George Floyd died while being restrained by Minneapolis police officers, say the grand jury’s decision to charge only one of the three officers involved is not justice for Taylor’s family. Some took to social media to express their concerns over the decision to charge Hankison, but not the other two officers, who still work for the Louisville Police Department.

“I think it was a compromise … brought to bear by the protest and national protest, and they felt like they have to do something,” community activist Mel Reeves, who founded the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, said. “The whole thing is just a mess, and again it’s proof positive the system and the way that they do criminal justice is just wrong.”

Reeves says it’s infuriating that the life of the aspiring nurse is not worth charging the people who he says are responsible for her death.

“I think the other two people should have been charged with endangering her life as well, reckless endangerment of some kind,” Reeves said.

Reeves says activists across the country are digging in their heels, ready to take a stand against a system that he and others believe is not fair. For now they rally, march and try and change laws, seeking to create a system that has equal treatment for all.

Last week, the city of Louisville agreed to pay Taylor’s family $12 million to settle a civil lawsuit, the most the city has ever paid in a police misconduct case. The mayor also pledged police reforms, including an overhaul of search warrant procedures. The family’s attorney called Wednesday’s decision outrageous and offensive.

Hoping to keep the city calm, Louisville’s mayor announced a curfew.