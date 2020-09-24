MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews in Shoreview battled a duplex fire Wednesday evening that displaced two families.
According to Lake Johanna Fire Department officials, crews were dispatched at 9:15 p.m. to duplex fire on the 500 block of Lake Cove Court. There, the garage was engulfed next to the duplex and was extending to the house and neighboring unit.
The fire was quickly contained, but there was extensive structural damage to the unit closest to the garage. The scene was cleared at around midnight.
Two families were displaced in the fire — eight people total. No injuries were reported from any of the residents.
There were some minor firefighter injuries, including a wrist injury and exhaustion, but they were treated at the scene.
Investigators believe the fire to be accidental, but still have to finalize the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.